Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar pirated in Pakistan? Copies sold openly at shocking price, video goes viral

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's pirated copy sells in Pakistani market. Read more inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where films travel beyond geographical boundaries and create a massive buzz, piracy continues to be a major challenge for the entertainment industry. One such similar situation unfolded with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. This blockbuster, which created a massive buzz all around the world, was banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries during its theatrical run. However, now the film has found its way into the Pakistani market with pirated copies.

How did this controversy take the spotlight?

The controversy came to light after New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared a video showing pirated copies of director Aditya Dhar’s film being sold openly in Pakistan. The clip created a buzz on social media, especially given that Indian films have remained absent from Pakistani cinemas for years amid long-standing political tensions.

Dhurandhar’s Massive Buzz on OTT

Besides creating a storm at the box office, the film also found global success on digital platforms. Earlier this month, reports suggested that the film secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English films list following its January release. It reportedly ranked first in both India and Pakistan, showing its cross-border buzz.

After its impressive theatrical run, its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to hit theatres on March 19. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film Toxic.

He later reveals that the copies were being sold at Karachi’s Rainbow Centre, where mostly pirated content is sold. When Karl asks about the price, the vendor quotes PKR 50 (approximately Rs 16). Reacting to the amount, Karl is heard saying, “Bahut sasta (it’s very cheap).”

Social media reacts

Soon, this video went viral, triggering a massive reaction online. One social media user questioned, “Why so much hatred between the countries?” Another wrote, “The tension between India and Pakistan is ridiculous. Hopefully, one day things will change.” Meanwhile, a third comment read, “It was actually more of a hit in Pakistan than even India lol.”

Karl also spoke briefly about Ranveer Singh in the video, saying, “I can tell you a thing or two about Ranveer Singh. He’s a Sindhi. His grandparents are from this city, I think, and they came across to India during partition.”

Conclusion

While Dhurandhar might have faced restrictions overseas due to the political tension, its presence in Pakistan’s piracy markets shows the buzz around the film and the curiosity of Indian cinema that prevails across the border.

