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Rape-accused, released on bail in Ghaziabad, given heros welcome, garlanded and carried on shoulders

Rape-accused, released on bail in Ghaziabad, given hero’s welcome, garlanded and carried on shoulders

Here we are sharing with you the case of a rape accused who was released on bail. After he stepped out of the prison, his supporters welcomed him.

(Images: video grabs/X@ndtv)

New Delhi: Almost every day, numerous crimes are committed, and most of the accused are apprehended by the police and the court delivers its judgment on the basis of merit. Sometimes the accused is found guilty and sometimes not guilty. Also, it does happen that the investigation takes times to complete and till that time the accused is either ordered to be in the prison or released on bail, means not acquitted but allowed to go out of the prison.

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There are heinous crimes that are committed, like murder, rape, assault, etc. Here we are sharing with you the case of a rape accused who was released on bail. After he stepped out of the prison, his supporters welcomed him. This incident took place in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

He has been identified as Sushil Prajapati, who is said to be a former member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. His supporters, who were waiting for him, started celebrating when he appeared. They placed flower garlands on him and lifted him up on their shoulders. He was given a hero’s welcome.

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After that, the rape-accused, dressed in white and covered in marigold garlands, held a roadshow while his supporters raised slogans holding him on their shoulders. It looked like it was some victory rally.

The men could be seen flashing the ‘V’ sign, and others were making videos with their mobile phones.

It is alleged that he raped a law student. He took the woman with him to a flat on the pretext of introducing her to a lawyer and raped her.

He was released on bail on 17 May after nearly nine months.

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The video has received several comments. Sharing a few of them with you.

@pradeep05355572: Absolute disgrace. What have we become as a society? It brings shame to Hindutva.

@vkunjresident: Hope this video reaches the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and suitable action is taken in the matter…

@KunalSi43375972: Sick people and then say why politician don’t do work!!

@ajuchije: Proud of India …

@SarAditya76699: It is our judiciary giving bail to rapist

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