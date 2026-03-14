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Rapido driver in Assam wins hearts for helping blind person reach college campus safely; internet says, Respect to you | Watch viral video

Rapido driver in Assam wins hearts for helping blind person reach college campus safely; internet says, ‘Respect to you’ | Watch viral video

Viral video: A Rapido driver in Assam drops the blind passenger at the drop location safely with patience. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: Instagram @motolens_x3 (videograb)

Viral News: There are multiple reported instances from today’s times when people generally do not treat people with visual impairment in the right way. However, there are many out there who still make us believe that good people exist. One such video is making rounds on social media, which features a Rapido driver arriving at the pickup point outside a house. The video is from Assam and has been widely liked on social media. The driver takes it as his moral responsibility to drop the blind passenger safely. The heartwarming video has several moments to acknowledge. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The video features a Rapido driver reaching the pickup location outside someone’s house in Assam. The person for whom the ride is booked later tells the driver that he is blind. The latter is seen being accompanied by two of his family members who make sure that he sits on the ride safely. As soon as the ride begins, the two get indulged in a good conversation, and the driver safely takes him to the drop location, which appears to be the college’s campus.

What stood out as immensely special about the video is that the man didn’t just drop him at the drop location. He took instructions from the security guard and told him that the passenger was blind. He was safely dropped at the nearest place, and one of his classmates also rushed to offer him necessary help.

The video has taken the internet by storm, as it made people believe that good people still exist in the world.

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Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arfan (@motolens_x3)

The video was shared with the caption, “Today’s Rapido ride was special. Dropping him safely truly made my day.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “You didn’t just drop a passenger… you carried someone’s trust. This is what real kindness looks like. You didn’t just give him a ride, you gave him care, respect, and safety. Respect to you, brother. Humanity still exists.” and another wrote, “Very proud of you.”

The third comment read, “Watching this honestly made my heart feel heavy in a good way. The way he keeps smiling despite everything is truly beautiful. And the Rapido rider taking the time to help him all the way to his department shows how powerful a small act of kindness can be. Much respect to both of them.”

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