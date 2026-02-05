Home

Viral

Rapido driver receives order for dumping garbage; internet reacts | Watch viral video

Rapido driver receives order for dumping garbage; internet reacts | Watch viral video

The driver calls the woman and gets to know that he's supposed to leave the parcel on the road. When he checks what's inside the parcel, he gets shocked to see the vegetable peels and other materials that count as garbage.

Image: Instagram @karannishadd1 (videograb)

Viral news: When people have actively started using services like Uber, Rapido, and Ola for daily commuting, a viral video shows something extraordinary. The porter service of Rapido is another useful feature. Recently, a video has been widely circulating on social media in which the driver is seen coming to the pickup location to receive a parcel that needs to be delivered nearby. It turns out that there was no person to collect the parcel on the drop location because the parcel, in actual, was just a garbage box, which needed to be dumped. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows the man riding his bike moving to the pickup location to receive a parcel from a woman. When he asks for the payment, the woman politely tells, “she has paid online already.” At this, he starts the ride and starts moving to the drop location, anticipating some person must be there to collect the parcel. However, he gets surprised to see no-one.

Later, the driver calls the woman and gets to know that he’s supposed to leave it there on the road. When he checks what’s inside the parcel, he gets shocked to see the vegetable peels and other materials that count as garbage.

Also Read: 89-year-old Mumbai woman pays her family for staying with them by selling handmade bracelets in local trains | Watch viral video

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Nishad (@karannishadd1)

The video was shared with the caption, “Porter ka sahi istemal”, as translated “Correct utilisation of Porter.”

Also Read: Hyderabad single mother becomes Uber driver to educate her three children; internet reacts | Watch viral post



How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Bro you should’ve have thrown it in a proper bin or something!! Why would you throw it on the side or the road!! Please stop this!!”, and another read, “Someone will see the opportunity and make a new business on this.”

The third comment read, “Zero civic sense!! Take the box back and dump it inside her house I’ll pay you three times of the ride amount.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.