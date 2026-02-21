Rapido driver’s job hunting with 2 degrees in Maths leaves passenger startled | Check viral post

Home

Rapido drivers job hunting with 2 degrees in Maths leaves passenger startled | Check viral post

Viral post: The Rapido driver had a bachelor's degree in mathematics, a master's degree in mathematics, and a B. Ed degree.

Representational Image

Viral News: When everyone says that the job market is turning ugly, a viral post on X gives insights on similar lines. A woman shared her experience of how she booked a Rapido ride to get back home after the office, which turned out to be a great eye-opener. The man who had come to drop her off asked for her work, and when she told him that she had a job, he told the woman that he was looking for any job to meet his daily needs. To the woman’s surprise, the Rapido driver had a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s degree in mathematics, and a B.Ed. degree. The post has taken the internet by storm as it raises serious questions about the education system and the job market. You can check the viral post here.

Viral post

Few days ago, I booked rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer to him somewhere. For this purpose, I… pic.twitter.com/oN4EWVH3rS — Sakshi (@333maheshwariii) February 19, 2026

The viral post was shared with the caption, “Few days ago, I booked rapido after getting back from work. Out of nowhere, he asked what I do for work. When I told him that I have a job, he said he was looking for any kind of work just to meet his daily needs. He asked if I could refer to him somewhere. For this purpose, I asked about his education and I was surprised…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I ran a marketing agency for 6 years. Clocked 16 cr revenue and had to shut down because I was not able to get new clients. Now I’m unemployed for 9 months and started a blinkit picker job last week just to survive,” and another wrote, “The education system failed to convince people of the fact that the main purpose is to develop SKILLS that are gonna get you money… not the degrees that indirectly qualify you for some job.”

The third comment read, “I have same degrees as him, worked 6 years as an educator, right now I am driving rapido and other apps full time, and pay comes out more than what I used to make as an educator. I am driving just like him rn, but have managed to save up enough to transition to business in weeks.”

One user wrote, “Life is unfair. We have been fed a perpetual lie that working hard yields results. In reality, anything that happens to you is a mere outcome of chance and if you believe in, fate,” and another added, “This is the part no one talks about. It’s not always about not working hard enough. Sometimes the system just doesn’t have space for everyone who did everything right.”

