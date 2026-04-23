Home

Viral

Rapido rider delivers DOG as Parcel, Adorable video goes viral and leaves internet calling it the cutest delivery ever

Rapido rider delivers DOG as ‘Parcel’, Adorable video goes viral and leaves internet calling it the cutest delivery ever

A Rapido rider delivering a dog as a parcel goes viral, with the adorable ride winning hearts online and users calling it the cutest and most wholesome delivery ever.

Rapido rider delivers dog as ‘Parcel’ (Pic credit: Instagram)

When you think of unexpected things people deliver for work, dogs probably aren’t on your list-but for one Rapido rider, they sure are. The innocent viral video features him unknowingly delivering the cutest “parcel” a dog. Since being posted online, the video has officially swept through social media with users absolutely loving it.

Video Features Adorable Dog Riding Shotgun

Seen riding along the city roads, the video features a Rapido rider while he had the calmest dog sitting in his lap. While filming the ride, he exposes the fact that someone was trying to order his dog as a “parcel”.

The dog doesn’t seem to mind the front seat ride though, sitting calmly in the driver’s lap.

“Ahh What Kind of Parcel Is This?” Rider Says

“The Rapido customer care surprised us. Yesterday when I was on duty I received this ‘Animal Parcel,’” the rider captioned the video. He’s heard laughing in the background as he jokes, “Ahh what kind of parcel is this?”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He continues to navigate through traffic while ensuring his furry passenger stay safe. Needless to say, users lost it when they came across this heart-melting scene.

Also read: Rapido driver in Assam wins hearts for helping blind person reach college campus safely; internet says, ‘Respect to you’ | Watch viral video

Internet Reacts: ‘Best Delivery Ever’



After being uploaded to social media, the video quickly spread like wildfire. Commenters wrote “Best Delivery Ever,” while others commented on how it was “the cutest parcel.”

Users even said they would order this delivery anytime, with others saying the rider did a great job of making sure the dog stayed safe.

Here’s Why Everyone’s Loving It

It has the perfect recipe if you want to go viral. Something unpredictable, a chill dog, and a happy Rapido rider. Not only is it adorable, but it’s the type of content that will make you smile during these difficult times.

Marketing specialist mentioned that videos like this are so popular because they’re authentic.

“We have tons of expectations from social media. Entertainment. News. Connection with friends. Humor. Inspiration. What we don’t expect is realness and authenticity. But when we see it, it goes viral.”

Also read: 19 Minutes 34 Seconds Viral Video: Where is Sofik and Sonali? What happened after the clip, death rumours…

This Isn’t The First Heart-Warming Video Of A Rapido Rider

This isn’t the first time Rapido came across our screens for heartwarming reasons. Back in May, one of their riders was praised online after he helped an elderly man deliver his sick pup to the vet. Humanity is admirable and often goes viral for all the right reasons. Here’s hoping we see more touching moments like these.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.