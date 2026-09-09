Rapido rider in Noida texts woman ‘I love you’, allegedly dares her to complain | Viral

A woman from Noida alleged that a Rapido rider contacted her with personal messages after completing a delivery and even challenged her to lodge a complaint with the company.

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A woman complained of a Rapido driver misbehaving with her. Representational image

Sending a parcel via the Rapido app took a turn for the worse for a woman in Noida when the man sent her personal messages, including ‘I Love You’. When she threatened to report him to the police, he appeared unfazed and challenged her to complain to the company as well.

Sharing the incident on LinkedIn, Geetika Srivastava shared the messages. The post showed he first texted her, “Hello, Kesi ho aap? (Hello, how are you) and then a blunt ‘I Love You’.

Geetika promptly told him not to reach out again, warning him that she would approach the police. Instead of being apologetic of his behavior, the man responded, “Haan kardo. Jao, Rapido me kar do” (Yes, go ahead. Make a complaint. Go and complain to Rapido).

The man’s response was what concerned Geetika the most. Sharing the conversation, she wondered why he seemed so unfazed by the possibility of a complaint and asked whether such behaviour had any consequences.

She shared the Post with the caption, “Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can’t even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys.”

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She further questioned the company’s hiring process and monitoring its delivery partners. “Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?” she asked.

Rapido reacts

The company responded to Geetika’s post with an apology regarding the incident she faced. The company said it understood her concerns regarding the delivery executive’s behavior and that such matters were taken ‘very seriously’. “Customer safety, dignity, and respect are our top priorities,” Rapido said in its response.

Internet reactions

The post went viral on social media, leading to discussions on LinkedIn with several users criticizing Rapido’s response and sharing similar experiences. One of the users wrote, “It’s very easy to register yourself with someone else’s id. Even as fake id. I have had this experience multiple times where person was different than shown in app, when I asked them they said it was his friends account or brother’s account. Imagine we are sharing our details to someone whose ID is fake. These apps have to re-design their identity verification system to ensure safety.”

Another user wrote, “He gets reprimanded at one platform , he will chose another. There exists no accountability ,especially on part of the driver. Police integration wrt regulation of serious disciplinary issues is the way forward- dynamic background check rather than one time. Fixing accountability at all level with certainty of proportional action that fits deterrence.”

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A third user wrote, “Report this to cyber cell. Make a practice of clicking the picture of the driver and the vehicle details along with the number. Before you start, make sure to send all the details to someone you can trust. Call that person and ask in front of the driver – have you received the driver photo and the vehicle details. This will push the driver on the backfoot.”

A fourth user wrote, “Rapido is the most shitty company there when it comes to addressing women’s security n safety concerns. They don’t give a Damn. Their riders are ruffians. Seems like there is no system in place and sab Ram bharose hai. Know personally some female friends who have faced worse from their riders and these Rapido Support buggers didn’t do jackshit to address their grievances.”