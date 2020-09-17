American rapper Kanye West has left the internet stunned after he shared a video of himself urinating on one of his 21 Grammy Awards. The video tweet comes at a time when West is engaged in a battle with record labels to retrieve rights to his music. Also Read - Abortion, Religion & Trade: American Rapper Kanye West Holds First Event As US Presidential Candidate
West, who had earlier announced his plans to run for President, went on a Twitter rant as he tweeted countless pages of his contracts with big music labels, claiming he is freeing all musicians from “modern-day slavery”.
In his tweets, he accused record labels of “trapping” musicians with their record deals and making “money off our work without even trying”.
However, in the next tweet, he did something quite unexpected, leaving the internet shocked. The 8-second which has gone viral shows one of his Grammy’s placed inside a toilet while West urinates on it.
“Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” he captioned the video. Have a look
Before the video, Kanye West had tweeted, “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there are all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying”.
Further, the 43-year-old rapper posted several images of what he claimed were his 10 contracts with Universal Music.
“Here are my ten Universal contracts … I need every lawyer in the world to look at these…I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the video has become the talk of the town, with more than 24 million views, and more than 162K retweets. Sections of the music fraternity are outraged by West’s video with Grammy Award-winner Diane Warren terming West’s action ‘vile and disrespectful’.
Here are other reactions: