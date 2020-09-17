American rapper Kanye West has left the internet stunned after he shared a video of himself urinating on one of his 21 Grammy Awards. The video tweet comes at a time when West is engaged in a battle with record labels to retrieve rights to his music. Also Read - Abortion, Religion & Trade: American Rapper Kanye West Holds First Event As US Presidential Candidate

West, who had earlier announced his plans to run for President, went on a Twitter rant as he tweeted countless pages of his contracts with big music labels, claiming he is freeing all musicians from “modern-day slavery”.

In his tweets, he accused record labels of “trapping” musicians with their record deals and making “money off our work without even trying”.

However, in the next tweet, he did something quite unexpected, leaving the internet shocked. The 8-second which has gone viral shows one of his Grammy’s placed inside a toilet while West urinates on it.

“Trust me… I WON’T STOP,” he captioned the video. Have a look

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020