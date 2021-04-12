Kendrapara: In a medical case that has shocked doctors, a woman gave birth to rare conjoined twin daughters with two heads and three hands at a private hospital in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Sunday. The newborn with the rare medical condition was born to Umakant Parida and his wife Ambika, residents of Kani village in Rajnagar area. This is the second child of the woman. Also Read - Baby Goat Born with Human-Face Being Worshipped like God, Pics and Videos Go Viral | Watch

”The newborn is eating with two mouths and breathing with two noses. The baby, which is actually conjoined twin sisters who share a single body, three arms and two legs,” said Dr Debashis Sahoo a paediatrician of the district headquarter hospital of Kendrapara.

The baby was delivered by caesarean section at a private hospital at Kendrapara town. Later the infant was shifted to district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, he said.

”The baby is physically fit now, but we have shifted the baby to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), Cuttack, for specialized treatment, Dr Sahoo said.

Notably, the very rare conjoined twins were born to a poor farmer family and the couple said that they are unable to afford the costly treatment of the child. “We can hardly manage a square meal every day. The treatment of our newborn is an impossible affair for us. We request the Government to help us,” Umakant told Ommcom News.

According to Odisha TV, the father of the baby has now requested the Odisha government to lend a helping hand towards the treatment of his girl just like the rare successful separation of the Kandhamal craniopagus twins Jaga and Kalia.

(With PTI inputs)