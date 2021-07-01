Hyderabad: A rare and huge snail was found on the shore of the Godavari river in Uppada village under East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The orange-coloured snail is usually known as Australian trumpet or False Trumpet and scientifically, the snail is referred to as ‘Syrinx Aruanus,’ suggesting snails with extremely large appearance. Also Read - Naked Man Rescued From Crocodile-Infested Waters in Australia, Ate Snails to Survive | Watch

According to ANI, the snail, often considered a collector’s item, was auctioned for Rs 18,000. Popular for making ornaments, or specimens for Dorset gifts, the Australian trumpet is a rare collectible among marine surfers.

Pictures of the bright-coloured snail, which sparked much interest among netizens, went viral on social media. See pictures here:

Andhra Pradesh | A large sea snail found on the shores of river in Uppada village, East Godavari district has been reportedly auctioned for Rs 18,000. Scientifically, the snail is referred to as 'Syrinx Aruanus', suggesting snails with extremely large appearance. pic.twitter.com/70QFM6xwaX — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

This rare species is mostly found in the northern half of Australia, including eastern Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. It can grow up to 70 cm in length and weigh up to 18 kg.

According to the Queensland Museum, due to their popularity as ornaments or specimens, very large Syrinx are now rarely seen, although juvenile specimens often wash ashore.