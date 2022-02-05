Guwahati: A rare hailstorm hit Guwahati in Assam on Saturday as the city turned white. The narrow lanes in Guwahati turned into a winter wonderland as the city witnessed a drop in temperature. The hailstorms came as part of sleet that continued for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, several parts of the city witnessed a disruption in traffic due to nature’s fury.Also Read - Higher Reaches of Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall; Gulmarg Shivers at -6 Degree Celsius

Few residents complained of tree limbs falling off as hailstorm struck Guwahati. Many stayed home while passersby on streets rushed to the nearby coverings to take shelter at the sudden arrival of the slow winter storm. Many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the hailstorm in Guwahati.

Hailstorm at Guwahati..Haven’t seen such a huge one before pic.twitter.com/oyHGk1p2GM — Dr.Santanu Dutta (@bubi_santanu) February 5, 2022

Crazy hailstorm in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/iAuwDyDiR1 — Kishore Taid (@taidk) February 5, 2022

Earlier, Sikkim and North Bengal received fresh snowfall as the temperature dropped across the Himalayan and Dooars regions . The upper reaches of Gangtok and its surrounding areas, Ralang and Ravangla in South Sikkim, Chewangbhanjyang, Okhray, Hilley and Barsey in West Sikkim and many areas of North Sikkim turned white as fresh snowfall covered the areas

Meawhile on coronavirus front, Assam maintained its declining trend in COVID-19 infection on Friday reporting 739 positive cases which is 280 less than that of the previous day. The number of deaths due to the viral infection too dropped to 15 from the previous day’s 19 taking the toll in the state to 6,533. The death rate due to COVID-19 in Assam on Friday stood at 0.91 per cent. Kamrup Metro and Jorhat reported three deaths each, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur two each and Charaideo, Nalbari and Tinsukia one death each, according to a update from the health department.