Varanasi: A rare idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago, is all set to return to its original home soon. The idol which was recently retrieved from Canada is currently in Delhi and will be installed at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15. Beginning from today, the Uttar Pradesh government will take out a four-day Mata Annapurna Devi Yatra to take the idol to Varanasi.

According to an ANI, the idol will first be taken to Aligarh, from where it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12. A day later, the idol will go to Ayodhya on November 14 and after that, it will finally be taken to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15th.

“100 years ago, an idol of Maa Annapurna went missing from Kashi and ended up at a university in Canada. The government of India has received that idol from the university and it is now being given to the state government. It will be placed in Kashi Vishwanath temple on November 15 amid chanting of Vedic hymns,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on November 3.

As per a video shared by ANI, Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Smriti Irani took part in the ceremony where the idol will be handed over to UP govt.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi | The idol of Goddess Annapurna which was retrieved from Canada is on its way to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Delhi. Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi & Smriti Irani took part in the ceremony where the idol was handed over to UP Govt pic.twitter.com/vMUkIndpiv — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Notably, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) received the idol in New Delhi on October 15. According to a HT report, the idol was part of the University of Regina’s collection at its Mackenzie Art Gallery when it was handed over by the university vice chancellor to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa (Canada), Ajay Bisaria last year.