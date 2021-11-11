Varanasi: A rare idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was stolen from Varanasi about 100 years ago, is all set to return to its original home soon. The idol which was recently retrieved from Canada is currently in Delhi and will be installed at Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15. Beginning from today, the Uttar Pradesh government will take out a four-day Mata Annapurna Devi Yatra to take the idol to Varanasi.Also Read - PM Modi Unveils Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath Temple. Here's Why It's Special
According to an ANI, the idol will first be taken to Aligarh, from where it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12. A day later, the idol will go to Ayodhya on November 14 and after that, it will finally be taken to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15th.
“100 years ago, an idol of Maa Annapurna went missing from Kashi and ended up at a university in Canada. The government of India has received that idol from the university and it is now being given to the state government. It will be placed in Kashi Vishwanath temple on November 15 amid chanting of Vedic hymns,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on November 3.
As per a video shared by ANI, Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Smriti Irani took part in the ceremony where the idol will be handed over to UP govt.
Watch the video here:
Notably, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) received the idol in New Delhi on October 15. According to a HT report, the idol was part of the University of Regina’s collection at its Mackenzie Art Gallery when it was handed over by the university vice chancellor to India’s high commissioner to Ottawa (Canada), Ajay Bisaria last year.
According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, 42 rare heritage artefacts have been returned to the country since 2014 during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whereas between 1976 and 2013, only 13 rare statues and paintings could be brought to India.
At present, 157 sculptures and paintings have been identified abroad. Discussions are going on with several countries to bring them back to India. Efforts are on to bring idols from Singapore, Australia, Switzerland and Belgium. Efforts are also being made to bring about 100 idols from America.
(With ANI inputs)