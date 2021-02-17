Tinsukia: Recently, the residents of Assam’s Tinsukia district were lucky to have a rare sight of ‘the most beautiful duck in the world’, possibly for the first time in 120 years. The rare and spectacular bird popularly known as the mandarin duck was spotted floating in the Maguri-Motapung beel (or wetland) of the region. Also Read - This Video of a Snake Drinking Water from a Bottle has Amazed Netizens | Watch

The rare sight in the Maguri Beel, has raised hopes for a wetland that was affected by a blowout in one of the oil wells belonging to the Oil India limited in June last year which lasted for 170 days.

The Mandarin duck (Aix galericulata) was accidentally spotted by a team of avian specialists from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and birding volunteers. The duck, whose primary habitat is in eastern China and southern Japan, is expected to have landed in Assam by accident. It is native to East Asia, but has established feral populations throughout Western Europe. Reports suggest that the mandarin duck has a distinctive, elaborate plumage and it usually nests in trees.

The spotting of the duck was announced by WTI’s CEO Vivek Menon on social media platform Twitter, who termed it as a fantastic find by the team.

Fantastic find by @wti_org_india White-winged duck survey team of Aftab & Mahesh ( volunteer from @AsianWildlife). Mandarin Duck sighted after perhaps a hundred years from Maguri beel Dibru Saikhowa. #assam. Photo shows it with a spotbill duck pic.twitter.com/NGnsTbokSW — Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) February 8, 2021



Speaking to The Hindu, WTI’s Aftab Ahmed said, “Mandarin ducks do not come regularly to India but one or two may join other migratory birds and go wherever they go. This duck accompanied a flock of Indian spot-billed duck that could have migrated to China or Japan. The last time a Mandarin duck was spotted in Assam was in 1902.”

“Spotting the Mandarin duck was a pleasant surprise as we had decided to visit the Maguri-Motapung Beel on way to Arunachal Pradesh for a survey of the white-winged wood duck. Mixed flocking is not unusual among different species of ducks. This Mandarin duck possibly lost its way or broke away from its kind to fly with the Indian spot-billed ducks,” Ahmed added.

Ahmed further stated, “What the sighting of the Mandarin duck tells us is that Maguri Beel is still an important place for migratory birds after it took a hit because of the blowout.”

Ever since the happy news was shared on social media, pictures and videos of the duck has flocked all over the internet. Here’s a viral video of the mandarin duck just for you: