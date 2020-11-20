You never know when and how someone’s life can change completely. As luck would have it, an Indonesian man became a millionaire overnight after a rare meteor worth around £1.4 million crashed through his roof. Also Read - What Luck! Detroit Man Wins $2 Million After Accidentally Buying An Extra Lottery Ticket

Coffin maker Josua Hutagalung was working outside his home in the town of Kolang when the 2.1 kilogram rock came hurtling through the tin verandah and into his living room, as per a report in the Independent

"The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken. When I lifted it, the stone was still warm," he told news outlet Kompas.

”I strongly suspect that this rock is indeed an object from the sky that many people call a meteorite. Because it is impossible someone deliberately threw it or dropped it from above, ” he added.

Notably, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite–an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old and is reportedly worth around 645 pounds (approximately Rs 63,000) per gram.

As per a report in The Sun, Hutagalung sold the rock to a specialist collector Jared Collins, who re-sold it to fellow collector Jay Piatek. With the new-found fortune, which is estimated to be worth 30 years of his salary, Hutagalung plans to retire and build a new church in his village.