Rare Northern Lights Sparkle UK’s Sky, Leaves Netizens Awestruck | Check Out Dazzling PICS

A Met Office spokesperson said the rare sightings were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies,” reported BBC.

More such sightings are predicted on Monday.

“A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to Aurora sightings across the UK,” tweet Met Office.

What Are Northern Lights?

The northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated people for millennia. But for all its beauty, this spectacular light show is a rather violent event.

According to Royal Society of Greenwich, the lights we see in the night sky are in actual fact caused by activity on the surface of the Sun.Solar storms on our star’s surface give out huge clouds of electrically charged particles. These particles can travel millions of miles, and some may eventually collide with the Earth. Most of these particles are deflected away, but some become captured in the Earth’s magnetic field, accelerating down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere. This is why aurora activity is concentrated at the magnetic poles.

What we are seeing therefore are atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun. The aurora’s characteristic wavy patterns and ‘curtains’ of light are caused by the lines of force in the Earth’s magnetic field.

Different gases give off different colours when they are heated. The same process is also taking place in the aurora. The two primary gases in the Earth’s atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen, and these elements give off different colours during an aurora display. The green we see in the aurora is characteristic of oxygen, while hints of purple, blue or pink are caused by nitrogen, it further addeed.