A rare photo of a Siberian tigress hugging a fir tree has won this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. It took Russian photographer Sergey Gorshkov 11 months and a range of hidden cameras to click this picture of a Siberian tigress hugging an ancient Manchurian fir tree in the Russian Far East.

The unique image was selected from over 49,000 entries.

Judges believe the photo offers a "scene like no other" and is a "unique glimpse of an intimate moment deep in a magical forest'.'

”Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in obvious ecstasy and inhales the scent of the tiger on resin, leaving her own mark as her message. It’s also a story told in glorious colour and texture of the comeback of the Amur tiger, a symbol of the Russian wilderness,” one of the judges said.

This picture has beaten 49,000 other entries to win Sergey Gorshkov the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. It’s a Siberian tiger hugging a fir tree and took more than 11 months to capture using hidden cameras. Watch GMB now 👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k#WPY56 pic.twitter.com/ni30vfzLsa — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 14, 2020

“The lighting, the colours, the texture – it’s like an oil painting. It’s almost as if the tiger is part of the forest. Her tail blends with the roots of the tree. The two are one,” WPY chair of judges Roz Kidman-Cox told BBC News.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London.