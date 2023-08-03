‘Rare Sighting’: Watch Melanistic Tiger Spotted In Odisha’s National Park

Home

A video of a rare melanistic tiger has gone viral. | Photo: Twitter

The Beautiful Creature Has Gone Viral On The Internet: The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha is making headlines worldwide after a rare sighting of a melanistic tiger. The captivating creature was captured on a camera trap -a device used to monitor wildlife populations and behaviour.

What The Viral Video Show?

The video of this unique tiger, known for its unusually high level of dark pigmentation on its skin and hair, quickly spread like wildfire on the internet.

The mesmerising footage of the melanistic tiger was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer and Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India. His post brought widespread attention to this extraordinary discovery, igniting discussions about the significance of conserving the Similipal region and its diverse wildlife.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Ramesh Pandey with the caption, “Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population.”

Watch The Video Here

Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population. pic.twitter.com/KXqvjX8tvs — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) August 1, 2023

Camera Traps

Camera traps are strategically placed at knee height, about two feet from the ground, and secured to sturdy trees to prevent theft. They are carefully positioned away from high traffic areas and steep slopes to observe wildlife undisturbed.

In this instance, the camera trap successfully captured the rare melanistic tiger, a result of a gene mutation that causes closely spaced stripes, giving the tiger its striking black appearance.

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 66,000 views and received more than 1,600 likes. The clip has astonished and delight Twitteraties at the same time and prompted them to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users filled the comments section fire emoticons.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“ This is mutuation due to what sir ??,” a Twitter user commented.

This is mutuation due to what sir ??,” a Twitter user commented. “Awesome. Thanks for sharing Ji,” the second user said.

“So is it genetic mutation or genetic disorder? I am a bit confused,” the third commented.

“Majestic,” commented another.

“Thanks for the share and information. Hearing about them first time. Shall try and visit some time,” said a user.

“Any illusion that you could somehow survive if that beast wanted to kill you should be instantaneously erased.. Thats a big strong beast,” said a Twitter user.

So, what are your thoughts about the majestic big cat?

