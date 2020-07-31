An incredible video of a meteorite flying across and exploding in the sky, captured by an LA musician has gone viral on social media. Amber Coffman who is currently in New Mexico posted the stunning video showing the moment a meteor streaked across the sky over Taos, creating a spectacular fireball. Also Read - Wait, WHAT?! Meteorite-Like Object Falls From Sky And Creates One-Foot Deep Crater in Rajasthan, Explosion Heard Till 2kms

She perfectly captioned the video as, ”Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages!”

Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered 3.2 million views and two lakh likes. Users were mesmerised watching the video and many shared similar experiences. When asked by a user how was her experience, she replied saying … “Absolutely stunned amazement! Elation! I feel high.”

One user wrote, ”That’s so rare that u saw it! Looks like a meteor that didn’t break up in the upper atmosphere and disintegrated and burned just b4 it hit the ground! U hear of anyone getting any fragments from it?”

That’s so rare that u saw it! Looks like a meteor that didn’t break up in the upper atmosphere and disintegrated and burned just b4 it hit the ground! U hear of anyone getting any fragments from it??? — The Guest "TWOPOINT0" (@TylerCobaugh) July 29, 2020

Bolide meteor — perhaps a once in a lifetime experience even for those who stargaze frequently — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 29, 2020

Absolutely great…Congrats to you for witnessing it..Had a similar incident where we heard the sound of one falling couple of kms near us..Like a big impact…There was minimum coverage for it..Don't know what the material properties were…It happened in kerala,India in 2016 — TRP#MUFC (@getpraveenmenon) July 30, 2020

I saw a very bright one years ago. It didn't last as long, only 1 or 2 seconds, but it had an incredible sizzling sound. Later, I wondered how it was possible given the large distance. Apparently the flashes of light can induce very faint sound from materials like dry hair. — Foo Foo (@2Foo2Foo2) July 29, 2020

The real 2020 candidate! I mean, at this point, would you really be surprised? https://t.co/915I8bT3AM — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) July 30, 2020

Wow !!! Amazing video, it's not everyday we see such wonders, thank you for sharing 🙂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, responding to many queries, scientist Dr James O’Donoghue explained how it was possible to shoot such a high-speed event with a basic camera.