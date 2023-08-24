Home

This Rare Two-Headed Baby Snake Goes Viral On The Internet

The unique baby serpent belongs to the Western Hognose species and emerged just last month in a store known as Exeter Exotics.

Rare Two-Headed Baby Snake Goes Viral On The Internet. | Photo: Instagram @exeter_exotics

Snakes are one of the most mysterious and dangerous creatures on the blue planet. These beings are famous for their impressive hunting skills and super quick reactions. They’re known to be quite fierce and can be dangerous due to their strong venom. Even though just a tiny bit of their venom can be lethal to humans, many people still find them fascinating and want to keep them as pets. In a similar vein, a video of the small serpent has taken the internet by storm recently. The viral clip is about a special snake that was born with two heads in a shop located in the United Kingdom.

The unique baby serpent belongs to the Western Hognose species and emerged just last month in a store known as Exeter Exotics. The shop, which deals in exotic pets and reptiles, took to Instagram and shared the news with the world.

“Guess what? A two-headed western hognose snake is now part of our family! This amazing snake hatched naturally and even shed its skin without any help. Its body looks great, except for a slight curl at the tip of its tail. Movement doesn’t seem to be an issue either,” the shop wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exeter Exotics (@exeter_exotics)

The store has given additional information about this intriguing snake. In their most recent update, they mentioned, “The head on the right prefers sardine-scented pinky heads and can grab them if you hold them up. The head on the left is also interested in food, but it might have a slightly narrower throat as it faced some difficulties while eating. Hopefully, this will improve as the snake grows.” Since sharing this on Instagram, the post has received a lot of likes and comments. People are truly astonished by this exceptional snake and its remarkable story.

Another Video Video

Recently, another video of a little snake that hid inside a cauliflower went viral on the intent. Actually, a sense of panic overtook a family when they noticed movement in the cauliflower, they had purchased from the vegetable market. Upon attempting to open the cauliflower, they discovered a small snake slithering within it. The video depicting a small snake slithering in the vegetable has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

The updated clip begins with a man zooming the camera inside the cauliflower, revealing a small snake slithering within. The video continues as the man begins to dismantle the vegetable in an attempt to capture the small reptile. However, as the man breaks the vegetable in his attempt, the snake wriggles into another part of the vegetable.

Watch The Video Here

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Devendra Saini with the caption, “Which type of Cauliflower is this?, Cobra Cauliflower or Viper Cauliflower.”

