After 22 years, a rare pink handfish, also known as 'walking fish', was spotted near the Tasmanian coast in Australia. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the national science agency of Australia, confirmed that it spotted the endangered fish in a marine park. It was officially last seen in 1999.

According to CSIRO, these 'walking' fish were once abundant in coastal waters from southern to north-eastern Tasmania. Their population is restricted to isolated sub-populations in the Derwent and D'Entrecasteaux estuaries. In 2012, the species was listed as Critically Endangered under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC).

However, after 20 long years of monitoring and conservation, these special fish have now been spotted along the Tasmanian coast.

A very rare walking fish has been spotted for the first time in 22 years! Was that on your 2021 bingo card? 🐟 We’ve confirmed that the endangered pink handfish has been seen in a marine park off Tasmania’s south-west coast. https://t.co/nYFRsxk7Lf — CSIRO (@CSIRO) December 23, 2021

The Australian marine researchers used an underwater camera inside the seabed of the Tasman Fracture Marine Park in February and when they went through its footage later this year, they spotted the rare pink handfish. The Taman Fracture Marine Park is known for a deep fracture inside the earth’s crust that allows scientists to explore marine life to the depths of 4,000 meters.

The ‘walking fish’ derives its name from the little hand-like structure that it uses to walk on the sea bed. Since this aquatic creature, which is a part of the anglerfish family, was hardly seen, the scientists thought that its survival is at risk. Subsequently, they classified it in the endangered category.