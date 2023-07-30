Home

Viral

Rare White Snake Spotted In Himachal Pradesh: Watch Video

Rare White Snake Spotted In Himachal Pradesh: Watch Video

It was spotted gently crawling across the ground.

The sighting of this “strange” reptile has created a sense of fear as well as curiosity among the locals.

Albino Snake: A rare white-coloured albino snake was seen in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rains recently, with a video of the reptile being shared online.

Trending Now

Watch The Video Here

As per a report, the snake was five feet long and was seen crawling amidst bushes in the Chamba district. An albino snake was earlier spotted in Pune last year.

The sighting of this “strange” reptile has created a sense of fear as well as curiosity among the locals.

Albinos are known for their distinctive appearance and are rarely seen due to their unusual pigmentation. They are marked as a rare species.

It was spotted gently crawling across the ground, wrapping itself around a rock and in the end twisting around the tree branches.

What Is An Albino Snake?

An albino snake is a type of snake that is born with a genetic abnormality known as albinism, which is a lack of pigmentation in the body and eyes. This leads to snakes that are white in colour or maybe lacking a particular coloration that is typical, for example, a snake that is usually yellow, white, and red might only be yellow and white. Albinism also typically causes a snake’s eyes to be solid red in color and may reduce the snake’s eyesight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES