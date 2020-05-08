India is home to a number of venomous and nonvenomous snakes and they often venture into areas inhabited by humans. Recently a rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in Odisha and safely released into the wild. Also Read - Video of Man in Karnataka Biting Snake Into Pieces Because it Crossed His Path Goes Viral

A wolf snake is a species of nonvenomous snake that is usually found in South Asia and Southeast Asia and resembles the venomous common krait. It is not common to see a two headed snake, and the one that was rescued on May 7 from a house in the Dhenkikote forest range of the Keonjhar district of Odisha was rare.

News of the snake had garnered much interest after Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared a video of it on his Twitter page before it was taken back to the forest.

A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

Later released in Forests. pic.twitter.com/7fE0eMciEB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 7, 2020

The short clip has gone viral and so far it has got over 23,000 views, 1900 likes and been retweeted a number of times with curious people asking questions about it and sharing their thoughts.

The Indian wolf snake is a nocturnal reptile and is active at night, and though it is nonvenomous it can defend itself vigorously. It feeds on lizards and frogs and has fine sharp fangs that can cause severe lacerations.