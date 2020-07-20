Residents of a village in Odisha’s Balasore district witnessed a spectacular sight after a unique and rare yellow turtle was rescued on Sunday. Soon after the turtle was spotted, the locals called the Forest Department officials to the spot and handed over the turtle to them. Also Read - Rare Majestic Black Panther Spotted in Karnataka's Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Pictures Go Viral
Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.
“The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this,” Acharya said.
An IFS officer even speculated that this might be an albino turtle and cited an example of such a find in Singh a few years back.
“Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back,” IFS (Indian Forest Services) officer Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter.
Last month too, a rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam.
Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles, which are found in Africa, Asia, and North America. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and its maximum life is 50 years.
(With ANI inputs)