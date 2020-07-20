Residents of a village in Odisha’s Balasore district witnessed a spectacular sight after a unique and rare yellow turtle was rescued on Sunday. Soon after the turtle was spotted, the locals called the Forest Department officials to the spot and handed over the turtle to them. Also Read - Rare Majestic Black Panther Spotted in Karnataka's Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, Pictures Go Viral

Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique find and he had never seen a specimen like this before.

“The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this,” Acharya said.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020