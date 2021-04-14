New Delhi: Viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate who rose to fame after his musical rendition of ‘Rasode mai kaun tha’, has recently met his god and he is none other than the Mozart of Madras A R Rahman. Recently, Mukhate took to his Instagram page and posted a photo of himself with Rahman and captioned it “I finally met God”. In the post, Mukhate also shared a link of his 15 minutes interview with the Oscar-winning music composer, where Rahman speaks on a wide range of topics, beginning from his journey to becoming a composer to the music he listens to. Rahman Also Read - Delhi Man Gets 'Angry with God' Over Rising Temperature, Defiles 3 Hanuman Idols

Mukhate also posted his interview with the music maestro on his YouTube channel and wrote, "Have you ever lived a dream? I recently did. I met my idol, @arrhaman sir and it wasn't any less than living a dream, and got an opportunity to chat with him. We have that one thing in common – our belief in music."

Watch the video here:

The video which has received much love from netizens begins with Mukhate asking Rahman, “We have seen your journey from music to film making, it’s very fascinating and I would like to know what inspired you to turn into a actual story writer, because you’ve been telling stories through your music for decades now and what made you turn into a actual story writer?”. For those unaware, Rahman is turning into a film writer with the upcoming multi-lingual musical romance film “99 songs”. The film starring Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and will release on April 16, 2021 in theatres.

As the interview proceeds, Mukhate can be heard asking Rahman, “When we are feeling sad, or happy or low or energetic, we listen to your music and we spiritual connect. What do you listen to?,” to which Rahman wittily replied, “I listen to you.” To this, an over joyous Mukhate can be heard saying that he will frame this little video clip for ever. Rahman also spoke about the inspiration, conversations that encouraged him to turn into a producer, the one song that changed his life and many more topics.

The video has garnered over 1 million views and 100K likes and netizens couldn’t praise and thank Mukhate enough for the lovely interaction he had with the music composer. Many social media users even thanked Mukhate for asking the questions they wanted to ask Rahman some day.