Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have come across 'Rasode mein kaun tha', the burning question which is now on everyone's minds! Going crazy viral, TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's iconic Kokilaben, along with characters Gopi and Rashi have been trending on the internet and for a rather hilarious reason.

It all started when a few days back, Yashraj Mukhate, a music producer, morphed a small sequence from the serial and turned it into a hilarious rap song, which is all sorts of catchy and addictive. In the scene, Kokilaben Kokilaben is trying to find out who emptied the cooker of chana and placed it on the stove in her rasoda (kitchen)!

Here’s the video that started it all:

The Kokilaben rap song has triggered a meme fest and the internet also wants to know why Rashi put an empty cooker on the gas and threw the channa away. The most used line by the meme makers from the video was ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, sparking a laugh riot.

Believe it or not but Rasode mai Kaun tha is the national topic right now…

Kaun tha??? #rasodemekauntha 😂😂 — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 24, 2020

Even Zomato and Netflix couldn’t stop themselves from making memes on it:

khali cooker gas par chadhane se acha hai order hi kar lo — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 23, 2020

What a pressure cooker situation. pic.twitter.com/ZqwCSqG06q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2020

Here are other hilarious memes which will surely make you laugh out loud:

This guy Ronit Ashra is on another level 😂 Grooving over it😂😂😭😭😂😂😂😂#RasodeMeinKaunTha ? 🌚 pic.twitter.com/uxHb3Azn6j — 丅ᗴᗩᗰ Neeta Ambani ➐ (@modified_girl7) August 24, 2020

#RasodeMeinKaunTha is now a book. People can't get enough of it already. Order your copy now!! pic.twitter.com/py7eOn9u8l — Indic History (@IndicHistory) August 25, 2020

1 crore rupees for KBC – Kokila Ben Cooker related question. pic.twitter.com/7QEWFnuQeU — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) August 23, 2020

#rasodemekauntha After breaking glass… My mother : rasode mein kon tha. Tum thi, ye tha, tum thi, kaun tha? Ye Rashi thi… — Vaishnavi Hamde (@hamdevaishnavi1) August 24, 2020

There's no point in seeking answers for deep questions like what is the purpose of life and shit. The only thing I need to know is "Rasode mein kaun tha?" And I'll die in peace. #rashi #rasodemekauntha — Marnahaikya (@marnahaikya) August 23, 2020

Rashi "Cooker me se channe nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya !!!" Cooker be like* : pic.twitter.com/MiSHwfWNpa — Sagarika Ojha (#JusticeForSSR) (@sagarika_ojha) August 22, 2020

More important than NEP and even JEE NEET I would request @DrRPNishank to use all resources to find out rasode mei kon tha? #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET #NationWantsJEE_NEETPostpone #RasodeMeinKaunTha — Sarthak Jain (@saarthakjainn) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Yashraj Mukhate, who gave birth to this viral trend, is overwhelmed with the response to his rap video.

Talking to Indian Express, he said, “I haven’t slept for the last two days as I have been consistently getting calls. But the cherry on the cake came when Kokilaben herself called him. He said, “I was so taken aback when last evening, Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) called me on my personal number. It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her.”