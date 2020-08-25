Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have come across ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’, the burning question which is now on everyone’s minds! Going crazy viral, TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic Kokilaben, along with characters Gopi and Rashi have been trending on the internet and for a rather hilarious reason. Also Read - Mystery Solved: Who is Binod? Here is How The Twitter Meme Fest Originated
It all started when a few days back, Yashraj Mukhate, a music producer, morphed a small sequence from the serial and turned it into a hilarious rap song, which is all sorts of catchy and addictive. In the scene, Kokilaben Kokilaben is trying to find out who emptied the cooker of chana and placed it on the stove in her rasoda (kitchen)!
Here’s the video that started it all:
The Kokilaben rap song has triggered a meme fest and the internet also wants to know why Rashi put an empty cooker on the gas and threw the channa away. The most used line by the meme makers from the video was ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, sparking a laugh riot.
Even Zomato and Netflix couldn’t stop themselves from making memes on it:
Here are other hilarious memes which will surely make you laugh out loud:
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Yashraj Mukhate, who gave birth to this viral trend, is overwhelmed with the response to his rap video.
Talking to Indian Express, he said, “I haven’t slept for the last two days as I have been consistently getting calls. But the cherry on the cake came when Kokilaben herself called him. He said, “I was so taken aback when last evening, Kokilaben (Rupal Patel) called me on my personal number. It was an unbelievable experience as I never expected the video would reach her.”