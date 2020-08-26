Who would have thought that a popular meme would take over a TV debate? But it’s the year 2020 and anything can happen! Something crazy of this sort was witnessed when Sambit Patra on live television explained how ‘Rahul is Rashi’ from the popular meme, ‘Rasode mein kaun hai’. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting With CMs Over Postponement of Exams Today | Know What to Expect Here

While taking a dig at the ongoing leadership crisis in Congress, Patra said how it was nothing less than soap operas running on television these days and then went on to sing the 'Kokilaben rap', leaving the anchor and his nemesis Pawan Khera in shock.

"Rahul hi Rashi hai. Aur yeh khaali cooker hi Congress party hai. Saare chane nikal diye. Saare chane lad ke bahar hai cooker mein se aaj aur khaali cooker gas pe chadha diya. Rahul hi Rashi hai," he sang.

Watch it to believe it:

Well, users couldn’t wrap their heads around what they had just seen:

The viral trend started a few days back, when Yashraj Mukhate, a music producer, morphed a small sequence from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’and turned it into a hilarious rap song, which is all sorts of catchy and addictive. In the scene, Kokilaben Kokilaben is trying to find out who emptied the cooker of chana and placed it on the stove in her rasoda (kitchen)!

Leaving everyone in splits, the Kokilaben rap song has triggered a meme fest on the internet and with Sambit Patra reciting it on national TV, seems that it is here to stay!