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Rasputin, Boney Ms superhit song, made more popular by Dhurandhar 2, but who was he? Scary, ghostlike stories revolve around him

Rasputin, Boney M’s superhit song, made more popular by Dhurandhar 2, but who was he? Scary, ghostlike stories revolve around him

Before his death, Rasputin wrote a letter to the Tsar containing a chilling prophecy.

Rasputin's assassins bound him in chains and threw him into the icy waters of the Neva River. (Image: www.historyextra.com)

New Delhi: During the climax scene of the movie Dhurandhar Part 2, a specific song—which has since become a major talking point—plays in the background. That song is “Ra Ra Rasputin.” Released in 1978, Boney M’s famous track “Ra Ra Rasputin” is once again making headlines. The question now arises: what is this song, and who was the “Rasputin” mentioned within it? Identified as one of Russia’s most enigmatic figures, Rasputin is recognized primarily as a mystic or spiritual healer. To this day, the mere mention of Rasputin’s name sends shivers down the spines of many Russians; while some regard him as a holy saint, others view him as the very incarnation of the Devil.

Rasputin’s Story Is A Blend Of Power, Superstition, And Mystery

In the annals of Russian history, there has perhaps never been a figure more mysterious, controversial, or powerful than Grigori Rasputin. Born into a humble peasant family, this man ultimately became a pivotal factor in the downfall of Russia’s final imperial dynasty. Rasputin’s story is a compelling blend of power, superstition, and mystery—a narrative that continues to captivate historians to this very day. While some revered Rasputin as a “holy saint,” others perceived him as the “incarnation of the Devil.” Today we unravel his complete story.

Who was Rasputin?

Rasputin was born in 1869 in Pokrovskoye, a small village in Siberia. His youth was marked by considerable turbulence, and he was widely regarded as “dissolute.” The word Rasputin is associated in the Russian language with concepts such as “corrupt” or “licentious.” Later, however, he embarked on religious pilgrimages and established himself as a “mystical healer”—a miraculous holy man. He claimed to possess the power to commune with God and to cure the sick.

Dressed in eccentric attire, with unkempt hair and a generally unkempt appearance, Rasputin was prone to thievery and indulged heavily in alcohol and the company of women. The villagers referred to him as the “Mad Monk.” Yet, there was a peculiar glint in his eyes; people whispered that he possessed the power to heal the sick merely by touch. In 1903, arriving as a pilgrim, he reached St. Petersburg. Notably, Rasputin possessed such compelling eloquence that even high-ranking clergymen would find themselves captivated by his words. Gradually, he managed to secure a foothold within the Imperial Court.

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Entry into the Palace and the Prince’s Illness

Rasputin’s entry into the Russian Imperial Palace (in St. Petersburg) was born out of sheer necessity. The illness of the young Prince served as the catalyst. Alexei—the only son of Tsar Nicholas II and Empress Alexandra—suffered from an incurable condition known as haemophilia. This disorder prevented blood from clotting following an injury; even a minor wound could prove fatal for him. When the royal physicians exhausted all their medical options and admitted defeat, Rasputin was summoned in 1905.

It is said that following Rasputin’s prayers and hypnotic ministrations, the Prince’s condition began to improve. He laid his hands upon the child’s head and body, recited certain incantations, and gradually, the young Prince regained his health. The Empress burst into tears. Her unwavering faith in Rasputin became firmly established. Empress Alexandra became convinced that Rasputin was an envoy sent by God. It was from this point onward that his hold within the royal palace began to strengthen. He became a regular presence within the palace, mingling with the Imperial family.

Rasputin’s Control Over Power and the Surrounding Controversies

Gradually, Rasputin ceased to be merely a spiritual guide; he began to interfere in political affairs as well. The Empress placed such immense trust in him that the appointments of ministers and army generals began to be made based on Rasputin’s counsel. However, he was also a figure of notoriety. Outside the palace walls, Rasputin’s public image was that of a “drunkard and a libertine.” Prominent women from the high society of St. Petersburg would seek him out. Rasputin would often claim that “purity is attained only through sin.” Princesses, duchesses, and the wives of ministers were among those who attended his gatherings.

It is said that Rasputin brought many women from prominent Russian noble families under his spell. He even boasted to the Tsar, stating, “Every minister in your court acts solely at my command.” Rumours of illicit relations between him and the Tsarina spread throughout Russia, utterly tarnishing the dignity of the monarchy. During World War I, when Tsar Nicholas II departed for the battlefront, Rasputin and the Tsarina effectively governed the country together—a partnership that proved catastrophic for Russia.

A Chilling and Gruesome Tale of Death

Alarmed by Rasputin’s ever-growing influence, a group of royal aristocrats—led by Prince Felix Yusupov—hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him. The story of his demise reads like something straight out of a movie script. It is said that neither poison nor bullets seemed to have any effect on him. These events unfolded in December 1916.

The conspirators lured Rasputin to a gathering under the pretext of a party, where they served him a cake laced with cyanide and offered him poisoned wine. Yet, astonishingly, the lethal poison appeared to have absolutely no effect on him. A barrage of bullets followed; when the poison failed to work, Prince Felix Yusupov shot him in the chest. Rasputin collapsed, but moments later, he suddenly rose and attempted to flee. He was then shot three more times, with one bullet striking him directly in the forehead.

Rasputin’s assassins bound him in chains and threw him into the icy waters of the Neva River. His subsequent autopsy yielded a shocking revelation: when his body was eventually recovered, it was reported that his lungs were filled with water. This simply meant that, despite having consumed poison and been shot, Rasputin was still alive, and his death was ultimately caused by drowning.

Rasputin’s Prophecy Comes True

Before his death, Rasputin wrote a letter to the Tsar containing a chilling prophecy. He stated that if he were assassinated by ordinary peasants involved in the revolution, the monarchy would survive. However, if he were assassinated by members of the Tsar’s own family, the entire family would be killed within two years, and the monarchy in Russia would come to an end with the demise of the Romanov dynasty.

What astonished many was the fact that, exactly 15 months after Rasputin’s death, a revolution erupted in Russia, and Tsar Nicholas II, the Empress, and all their children were gunned down. The revolution took place in 1917, forcing Tsar Nicholas to abdicate the throne. The following year—in July 1918—the Bolsheviks shot and killed the Tsar, the Empress, and their five children in a cellar. A 300-year-old era came to an end, and Rasputin’s prophecy proved to be true.

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