New Delhi: As the whole country mourns the death of the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala after being fed cracker stuffed pineapple, industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday compared her killing to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

“I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers,” he tweeted. Also Read - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Vows 'Strict Action' Against Culprit After Pregnant Elephant Dies on Being Fed Cracker-Stuffed Pineapple in Malappuram

“Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans,” said the veteran industrialist who is a keen animal lover.

“Justice needs to prevail,” he said.

The elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest on May 27. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit after which the poor animal suffered injures and died while standing in Velliyar river.

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book.”

Meanwhile, netizens and celebrities alike have expressed disgust at the incident and shared sketches and illustrations as a way to apologise for the monstrous act of animal cruelty.