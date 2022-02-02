New Delhi: Nearly five days after Air India came under the wings of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata — Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman Tata Trusts forwarded a special message for all its passengers. Ratan Tata’s special message extending a warm welcome to Air India passengers was shared on Air India’s official Twitter handle with the caption, “A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights.”Also Read - Domestic Flights Update: Bengal Allows Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata Flights To Operate Daily

In the short 18-second message voiced by Ratan Tata, he is heard welcoming 'Air India's new customers'. He can be heard saying, ""We are excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service."

#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights. pic.twitter.com/MkVXEyrj3J — Air India (@airindiain) February 2, 2022

The tweet with Ratan Tata’s special message has garnered lots of love and likes from people across the globe. The tweet has been viewed by over 22K Twitter users and liked by nearly 2K people.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday (January 27) took over Air India and vowed to turn the loss-making carrier, it had founded but had lost control nearly seven decades back, into a world-class airline. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, which in October last year beat a consortium led by rival SpiceJet promoter to win the bid for the national carrier, first called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to the Air India office where the takeover formalities were completed.

For Tatas, Air India will be the third airline. It already operates Vistara in joint venture with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India in partnership with AirAsia Group. Tatas took over Rs 15,300 crore of debt in Air India and Air India Express Ltd while the remaining Rs 46,262 crore loan plus an outstanding of about Rs 15,000 crore towards unpaid fuel bills were paid off by the government.

Air India will give Tatas immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots and it will also gain control of low-cost, short-haul international carrier Air India Express as well as a 50 per cent stake in a ground handling company with SATS Ltd.

“We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement. “I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together”.

Tata Group Founder JRD Tata had originally launched the airline in 1932 as the nation’s first carrier, flying mail between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay. It was nationalised in 1953.

The Maharaja once shone brightly in Indian skies but competition from the private sector coupled with faulty decisions on aircraft purchases, heterogeneity of fleet and a failed marriage with Indian Airlines led to its downfall.

In 2005-06, the airline placed an order for a new fleet of 111 Boeing aircraft to coincide with the India visit of the then US President George W Bush. Its long haul B777 and B747 aircraft had ‘vanity first-class cabin’ that was rarely filled and the airline did not offer direct non-stop flights from major growth centres.

But the biggest undoing was the 2006-07 merger of Air India and Indian Airlines — the amalgamation was to ensure better synergies of their resources but resources, aircraft, men, material and machines remained divided. And without employee layoffs, problems like excess manpower got magnified.

A decade back, it had some 300 employees per aircraft, which came down to 95 last year (13,500 employees of Air India and Air India Express on a fleet of 141 aircraft). This ratio is still higher than private airlines.

In a statement, Tata Group said Chandrasekaran was joined by Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata in acknowledging and thanking “the Government of India and its various departments for the successful completion of this important transaction”.