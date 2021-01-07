Pune: Ratan Tata, one of India’s most loved and successful businessmen showed his empathetic side once again as he travelled all the way from Mumbai to Pune to meet an ailing former employee. According to a post shared on Linkedin by Yogesh Desai, an acquaintance of the employee, the 83-year-old industrialist travelled to Pune’s Friends Society to see his ex-employee who had been sick for the last two years. Also Read - Woman Fraudulently Uses Ratan Tata's Car Number, Case Exposed After Challan Sent to His Office

The 83-year-old man made the trip without any media or bouncers accompanying him.

Sharing the photo of Ratan Tata in Pune which has gone viral, he wrote, ”This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being great human being. Hats off Sir!! I bow my head in Respect!!”

Check out the post here:

Moved by his compassionate gesture, netizens floored the post with comments calling Ratan Tata a ‘legend’.

One user wrote, ”So humbling and Tata group is legendary in their approach to people and community,” while another commented, ”Legend Ratan TATA is not only a business man rather he is an industrialist with unlimited contribution for the society which no other business person and industrialists has ever done yet.”

I salute Ratan Naval Tata (Ratan Tata) for his greatness. He has visited the house of ex employee who is living in Pune after retirement. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWIPTThOut — LBP Sinha (@sinhalbp) January 5, 2021

#RatanTata Travelled all the way form Mumbai to pune to meet and Ex Tata Employees who was unwell for 2 year's

During 26/11 he personally visited the Families of all the 80 employees Affected and pledged to cover all their Expenses for lifetime

He does it Again❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jm0eyOEMki — Anand /আনন্দ🌸 (@Anand_kr_7654) January 5, 2021

Ratan Tata makes a visit to friends society in Pune to meet his Ex Employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years. What a gesture n last mile connect ! Humility personified. So much respect sir! Source – Yogesh Desai , Primaverse pic.twitter.com/oxNifJ4KBQ — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) January 4, 2021

@RNTata2000 A legend who born to make India proud. every member of Indian society feel proud and blessed with presence of Mr. Ratan Tata Sir. I believe your gratitude teach us so many lessons. Thank you Sir.😋🙏🙏 — Prashant Singh (@PrSingh013) January 5, 2021

Earlier, Tata had personally visited the families of all 80 of his employees who were affected by the 26/11 terror attack of 2008.

Known for his community work and business, Tata was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. Much of Tata group’s earnings goes towards charities which is why despite having such a large business empire, Ratan Tata’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. In April 2020, he announced a massive Rs 500 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.