‘Those Were Happy Days’: Ratan Tata Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Pic with Brother Jimmy

Tata Sons' chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog.

New Delhi: Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog. The top industrialist took to Instagram and shared black-and-white picture from 1945 and wrote, “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us (1945 with my brother Jimmy)”.

Just moments after the Tata shared this picture of their childhood days, it went viral across social media platforms. Within an hour of being shared the picture has received over 646K likes and over 5,000 comments from hi fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Getting a glimpse of Tata’s childhood days, Instagram users showered the industrialist with love and respect for sharing this incredible memory. Commenting on the post, users wrote, “Truly an incredible memory sir (sic)”, “Amazing memories moves ahead wid time(sic)”, “Always a inspiration for all indian”. Many celebrities also commented on the post and shared their love as TV presenter and actor Frieshia B wrote, “I had the same dog while growing up. His name was Peter Pan.”

But do you know who is Jimmy Tata?

Jimmy Tata is Ratan Tata’s younger brother who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble flat in Mumbai’s Colaba. Earlier last year, business tycoon Harsh Goenka introduced Twitter to 81-year-old Jimmy Tata.

Did you know of Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time.

Low profile like the Tata group! pic.twitter.com/hkp2sHQVKq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 19, 2022

Goenka shared that Jimmy Tata lives a “quiet reticent life in a humble 2 bhk flat” in Mumbai’s Colaba, and was “never interested in business.” He also added that Jimmy Tata was a very good squash player and would beat Goenka every time.