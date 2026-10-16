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  • Ravi Kishan did it again! After Main Teri Queen step, his Garba moves entertain internet – Clip goes viral

Ravi Kishan did it again! After ‘Main Teri Queen’ step, his Garba moves entertain internet – Clip goes viral

Ravi Kishan’s Garba dance video has went viral after his ‘Main Teri Queen Aave’ moves. Check out netizens’ reactions here.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 16, 2026, 2:56 PM IST
ravi kishan meme
Ravi Kishan did it again! After ‘Main Teri Queen’ step, his Garba moves entertain internet – Clip goes viral | Instagram

Ravi Kishan Viral Video: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, who has recently become an internet sensation because of his killer dance moves, engaging remarks and dialogue, has again found a way to keep the meme pages busy. A video of Ravi Kishan doing Garba has surfaced online and has gone viral like wildfire. The actor has become a netizens’ favourite in recent months and his dance moves to the ‘Main Teri Queen Aave’ song have made him an internet sensation overnight, with meme makers creating thousands of memes of him. The clip shows his festive spirit and social media users are predicting it to be the next big Ravi Kishan meme.

Watch The Viral Video Here

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A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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