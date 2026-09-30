Ravi Kishan grooves with Irfan Pathan at FICCI Frames 2026, recreates viral dance move- Watch

Ravi Kishan and Irfan Pathan caught attention with their lively stage appearance as they brought an entertaining moment to the second day of FICCI Frames 2026.

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Ravi Kishan’s viral dance step returns as he grooves with Irfan Pathan (PC: Twitter)

FICCI Frames 2026 brought together names from cinema, television and sports in Mumbai, but one unexpected moment from the event has caught attention online. Ravi Kishan and former cricketer Irfan Pathan came together for a discussion that focused on the growing reach of sports broadcasting and regional languages. The conversation itself touched upon the changing way audiences consume content across India. However, the session soon turned playful when the two personalities shared a fun moment on stage. A familiar dance move associated with Ravi became the highlight, giving the audience a surprise moment during an otherwise discussion-driven event.

Ravi Kishan recreates viral dance move with Irfan Pathan

During the second day of FICCI Frames 2026, Ravi Kishan and Irfan Pathan participated in the panel titled Lighting Up a Billion Screens. The session explored sports broadcasting and how regional languages can help content reach wider audiences.

At one point, Ravi recreated his viral dance step with Irfan. The move had earlier caught attention when the actor performed it while walking onto the stage at another event. This time, the Bhojpuri star brought the same step to the FICCI Frames stage and got Irfan to join him. The unexpected collaboration quickly became a talking point after a video of the moment surfaced online.

See viral video of Ravi Kishan here

Ravi Kishan’s recent work

Ravi has remained busy across films and television this year. His recent projects include Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Maa Behen, Dhamaal 4, Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Mirzapur: The Movie. He also participated in the reality show The Alliance.

His performance in Mirzapur: The Movie has been among the more discussed parts of his recent work. The actor plays a major antagonist in the theatrical continuation of the franchise and his performance has been highlighted as one of the film’s key elements.

Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 332 crore worldwide

Mirzapur: The Movie has also posted a strong theatrical run. According to Sacnilk’s latest figures, till now the film has collected Rs 332.54 crore worldwide. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Ravi Kishan plays the new antagonist Babban Babua Yadav, while Tripathi, Fazal and Divyenndu reprise their popular roles as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi.

What’s next for Ravi Kishan?

Ravi is reportedly set to appear in Naagzilla, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. He has also reportedly been signed for a solo-hero Hindi film described as a high-concept spiritual project, although that project has not been officially announced yet.