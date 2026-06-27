Relax! Your old Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes are not getting banned | What is the viral claim on Pre-2005 Mahatma Gandhi series notes?

The Bank of Maharashtra and RBI clear the air regarding fake viral claims about a sudden ban on old lower-denomination currency notes.

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Pre-2005 Mahatma Gandhi series notes (Image- Unsplash)

RBI demonitisation fact-check: The recent wave of online anxiety regarding a “silent demonetisation” has officially been broken. As seen on social media, misleading reports had claimed that a Bank of Maharashtra circular directed the abrupt withdrawal of standard ₹10, ₹20, ₹50 and ₹100 currency notes after June 30. Responding swiftly to the growing public panic, the Bank of Maharashtra formally dismissed these viral assertions as completely fake news, explicitly clarifying that no such internal order exists and all lower-denomination paper currency remains fully operational.

RBI demonitisation fact-check: Anatomy of the Rumour

The panic began spreading through digital platforms via a fraudulent poster alleging that local bank branches would stop accepting older Mahatma Gandhi series paper notes starting July 1, forcing citizens to visit RBI offices. The central banking ecosystem has routinely faced similar viral hoaxes. In this instance, both the state-backed lender and regulatory watchdogs clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued no fresh directives to invalidate existing cash reserves, ensuring everyday traders and consumers face no disruptions.

Understanding the reality of Pre-2005 Notes

The root of the misunderstanding stems from a legacy 2015 RBI compliance drive aimed at phasing down the physical footprint of currency printed prior to 2005 due to their older security architecture. While the central bank systematically replaces these older notes with newer versions carrying advanced anti-counterfeiting features upon entering the banking system, they explicitly retain their status as legal tender. The public can confidently continue standard cash transactions using any legitimate paper currency across the country.

India’s forex reserves rise by USD 963 mn to USD 672.587 billion

India’s forex reserves increased by USD 963 million to USD 672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 9.985 billion to USD 671.625 billion. For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.072 billion to USD 541.217 billion, according to the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves. However, the value of gold reserves increased by USD 4.110 billion to USD 107.930 billion during the week, the RBI said.

(With inputs from agencies)