Kanpur: As coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, scientists across the world are working tirelessly to develop a vaccine, so that our lives can go back to normal. However, getting volunteers for the human trial is a challenging process as it is deemed risky by many.

During these trials, healthy and young volunteers are deliberately infected with the virus following which the vaccine is administered in them, to see if it works.

It sounds frightening, right? But not for him! Turns out a 35-year-old Home Guard jawan in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district has offered himself for human trial of the COVID-19 vaccine, when no one else is willing to come forward.

Akash Gupta, who is a resident of Juhi locality on Kanpur-Hamirpur road and a father of two, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow him to fulfill the ‘noble desire.’