In a much-awaited event, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones which consists of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple Event: What to Expect From ‘Time Flies’ Virtual Event; All Set For Today's Launch

The top versions — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Leaked; Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max?

As always, the price of Apple products which have always been a point of hilarious debates and discussion, prompted a plethora of memes on social media this time as well.

One user wrote: “I’m going to buy #iPhone12. Me to my kidneys #appleindia”

iPhone 12 launch with same 3 camera iPhone fans: (more than 2 kidney) pic.twitter.com/lJRu6FzGFW — Anand Chaudhary (@bonusforyu) October 14, 2020

Me listening to my mom telling me why i don’t need the iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/b9j6UGjDIK — kaz (@offguning) October 14, 2020

*Apple releasing new iPhone every year be like*#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8lZHYoN011 — Backchodi Duniya (@backchodiduniya) October 14, 2020

Ayo got the iPhone 12 Pro pre release! It's really good!!! Only cost me $4.00!!! pic.twitter.com/yT99MfO3z0 — 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐁𝐎 (@HAM0NBEAT) October 14, 2020

☺️😀😄 2016 iPhone 7: No headphone jack.

2017 iPhone X: No home button.

2020 iPhone 12: No headphones, no charger in the box. ********** pic.twitter.com/9Mm8feLymL — 🌹RNA anecdotes💐 (@rnadxb) October 14, 2020

Apple introducing iPhone 12 while my mediocre ass still stuck at iPhone 6 pic.twitter.com/qzcXQJ0WrJ — rakshyahahaha (@jelllybeannnnnn) October 14, 2020

Many also trolled Apple saying how iPhone 12 resembles the classic iPhone 5 while others expressed displeasure at the company’s decision to stop selling wall chargers.

Some others said that iPhone 10, 11 and 12 all looked alike.

Apple adding a better camera to the iPhone 5 and selling it off as the iPhone 12 pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZrZv2sV7tg — M (@F4RHAN__) October 13, 2020

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 vs iPhone 12 mini How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/wqDdVKy9QL — future Strange (@snihyamitvayi) October 14, 2020

iPhone users after the iPhone 12 series announced Steve jobs did a great job 👏🏻 #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/hIYOKMYglj — Ahmedali.. (@Ahmmmali) October 14, 2020

iPhone 5 seeing iPhone 12 being unveiled!#iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/TC7DETNwGl — Yogesh Jadhav (@theyogeshjadhav) October 13, 2020

why does the iphone 12 look like an iphone 5 with the iphone 11 camera pic.twitter.com/4JXlCyULTD — celia ♡ 🐷 (@greenterracotta) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30.