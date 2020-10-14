In a much-awaited event, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones which consists of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple Event: What to Expect From ‘Time Flies’ Virtual Event; All Set For Today's Launch
The top versions — iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.
As always, the price of Apple products which have always been a point of hilarious debates and discussion, prompted a plethora of memes on social media this time as well.
One user wrote: “I’m going to buy #iPhone12. Me to my kidneys #appleindia”
Many also trolled Apple saying how iPhone 12 resembles the classic iPhone 5 while others expressed displeasure at the company’s decision to stop selling wall chargers.
Some others said that iPhone 10, 11 and 12 all looked alike.
iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30.