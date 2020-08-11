At a time when various incidents of animal cruelty have shamed humanity, an undated picture of two boys who are seen giving first-aid to an injured puppy has melted the hearts of netizens. Also Read - Agra Man Brutally Beats Minor Son After Tying Him Upside Down, Gets Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Though it’s not clear, when and where this picture was taken, the picture has gone viral, with people in awe of the children’s innocence and sense of compassion. The picture shows the injured puppy sitting on the lap of one boy while he applies band-aids on the injury.

The user who posted the picture, called them “Indian Kings”. Take a look:

The picture has garnered more than 38,000 likes with comments pouring in.

One user wrote, ”The gesture of these children is grand. shows their big heart & love. But if this picture doesn’t break an Indian’s heart, then there is something wrong with us! Look at their legs! We the 5th largest GDP cannot give our children basic amenities. We must introspect and action!”

The gesture of these children is grand. shows their big heart & love. But if this picture doesn't break an indian's heart, then there is something wrong with us ! Look at their legs! We the 5th largest GDP cannot give our children basic amenities. We must introspect and action! — Sonali Kulkarni (@Sonaliakulkarni) August 9, 2020

We don't kill animal, we protect them . We are king by our hearts . — Adarsh🐧 (@AdarshMohit) August 9, 2020

What a heartening sight especially at a time when some barbaric brutes take sadistic pleasure in committing gruesome killing of innocent animals including under the pretext of religion — Heyo Critiq (@HeyoCritiq) August 10, 2020

Ya they are rich from their heart 💖 which is fully loaded with kindness 🥳🥰🥰 https://t.co/zy3ofcTpNO — Khyati Chavda (@studentofphy) August 10, 2020

#Empathy, the only quality I intend to teach my kid. Real kings of #India https://t.co/VGZPbWq70Q — Trushit Buch (@TrushitBuch) August 9, 2020

Bless them sweet Angles💙💙 — Anyi Padilla (@AnyiMyca) August 9, 2020

This is the kind of empathy that children should be inculcate right from their early years …not be given a knife to slaughter a sheep in the name of God . — kattarevanth (@kattarevanth) August 10, 2020

Restores my faith in humanity thanks for posting!!!!! — Mpressme (@Mpressme3) August 9, 2020

Hope others learn a lesson of kindness from these young boys!