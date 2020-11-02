Mumbai: Remember Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2019 film, ‘Bala’, a story of a man who suffers from premature balding and hides it from his to-be wife in order to get married? Now, a real-life version of the movie played out in Mumbai as a woman has filed a case against her husband for hiding his baldness. Also Read - Teenager Turns Hero, Saves 75 Residents of Collapsing Dombivli Building While Watching Web Series

Notably, a 27-year-old chartered accountant has lodged a complaint against her 29-year-old husband accusing him of cheating her by hiding the fact that he is bald. She alleged that her husband’s family did not reveal that he is bald. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Share Adorable Wedding Anniversary Posts, She Reveals About 'Failed Suhaag Raat Incident'

In the complaint, the woman said that her husband had been wearing a wig and if she knew he was bald she wouldn’t have married him. The woman claimed that she got to know about her husband’s baldness status a day after the marriage and when she reached out to her in-laws, they said it is a minor issue. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Railways to Run 610 Additional Suburban Train Services From Nov 1 | Details Here

She also alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for more dowry and that her husband performed unnatural sexual acts on her.

“The main accused got married to the complainant, a chartered accountant, in September this year. The woman later discovered that he was bald and had been wearing a wig,” said Kailash Barve, senior inspector of Naya Nagar police station.

Her husband and in-laws have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.