Hyderabad: In a case, which is strikingly similar to TV drama Breaking Bad, a PhD degree holder chemist was arrested for manufacturing banned psychotropic substance, mephedrone, worth more than Rs 63 lakh. The chemist, who previously worked in the pharma sector, was caught red-handed while delivering 3.15 kilograms of mephedrone, that he himself manufactured –worth Rs 63.12 lakh to a man in Hyderabad. Also Read - Woman Drugged, Raped, Filmed, Blackmailed in Noida; Youtuber Arrested

As per a DRI statement, a raid was conducted at the chemist’s lab on the outskirts of the city, from where another 112 gram of mephedrone samples, apart from raw materials sufficient to make another 15 to 20 kilograms of the substance, was recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man has manufactured and sold more than 100 kilograms of mephedrone in the last year. Notably, Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant drug generally abused for recreation and popular among the urban college-going crowd. Commonly known as DRONE, Meow Meow, etc., it is known for its effects similar to that of MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine.

It has also been found that a Mumbai-based network is behind the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case.

This arrest has now drawn comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series Breaking Bad in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine. The show portrayed Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turned to making crystal meth with a former student of his in order to pay off his medical bills.

In a similar case last year, two American college chemistry professors were arrested on charges of making meth. Coincidentally, one of the professors named Rowland had even once mentioned that he was ‘particularly’ a huge fan of Breaking Bad. In the interview, Rowland went on to say that he thought Breaking Bad was a great show and that it was scientifically accurate.