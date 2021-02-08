Thane: Remember the popular Bollywood movie ‘Bunty aur Babli’? Released in 2005, the film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them. Now, a real-life version played out in Maharashtra’s Thane wherein a con couple duped a trader of Rs 4 lakh by selling him a gold necklace, which turned out to be fake. Also Read - Beware of KYC Fraud: SBI Alerts Customers, Know How to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

According to The Times of India, the accused duo approached the trader and told him that the necklace was found while excavating an ancestral property in Vapi, Gujarat. Concocting a fake emotional story, the couple told the trader that they were selling the necklace at a low price than the market value as they were going through financial crisis.

To win the trader’s confidence, the duo first presented two gold beads, stating that they were part of the necklace. Believing in their story, the trader didn’t even verify the authenticity of the entire necklace as he wanted to buy it. Because the couple sought only Rs 4 lakhs which seemed much less against the market value of the entire heavy ornamental necklace, the trader thought of it as a good deal.

However, it was only later, that the businessman realised that he had been cheated and approached the Wagle estate police. The cops have now registered a complaint and launched a probe into the case.