New Delhi: In yet another dramatic case of real life imitating reel, seven people in Delhi allegedly posed as officers of Mumbai Police and robbed a wellness centre in Delhi. Notably, they were inspired by Bollywood flick 'Special 26', wherein a gang of con-men rob prominent rich businessmen and politicians by posing as C.B.I and income tax officers. The accused were arrested from Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

How did they pull it off?

The police said the incident took place Wednesday afternoon when four people, including a woman, entered the centre’s office at Netaji Subash Place Complex here after posing as Mumbai Police officers. On the pretext of conducting a raid, which went on five hours, they robbed ₹ 5-7 lakh. The victim was threatened at gunpoint and had to call his wife who then took out ₹ 5 lakh that was collected by the female accused, police said Apart from cash, the accused also fled with a laptop, 10 phones and bank documents of the victim, police said.

“We registered a case and started looking for the accused. Initial investigation revealed that the accused were accompanied by a group of people who stood guard outside the office. “They kept roaming outside at the time but didn’t enter. We started looking for them. Based on technical surveillance and local enquiry, one of them was identified and arrested,” said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

All arrested

The arrested accused, 29-year-old Prashant Kumar Patil revealed that he and his six associates committed the crime. Based on his questioning, two women — Jyoti (30) and Neha (22), were arrested from Rohini, she said. “Seven out of eight accused involved were arrested and they revealed that they were inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’.

The police said Prashant had a central government job but he was suspended after a case was registered against him by the Bhopal Crime Branch over allegations of sanctioning loans to fake companies. “Prashant was lodged in Bhopal Jail where he met co-accused Majid who was lodged there in a cheating case. They made the plan to rob the victim in Delhi. Neha is a computer expert and made the fake police IDs and documents, the DCP said.

