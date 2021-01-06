In a bizarre incident which reminds us of the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi-Urmila Matondkar starrer movie ‘Judaai’, a woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has agreed to leave her cheating husband in exchange for Rs 1.5 crore. Not only that, she also agreed to let him marry his girlfriend! Also Read - Bird Flu Scare: Over 4 Lakh Poultry Birds Die in Haryana in Last 10 Days, States on Alert, Centre Issues Advisory | Key Points

As per a report by India Today, the came to light when the child of the couple, who is a minor, filed a case in a family court in Bhopal. The daughter said that her father was having an extramarital affair with his colleague which led to many fights at home. She also complained that this was very disturbing to her and her sister's education.

The troubled couple was then called for counselling during which it surfaced that the man had indeed been having an affair with a colleague who was older than him. He also wanted to leave his wife and wanted to live with the other woman. However, the wife didn't want a divorce.

After several rounds of counselling, the two finally came to decision where the woman agreed to divorce him provided that his lover gifts her an apartment along with Rs 27 lakh in cash. The house, along with the money, collectively valued at around Rs 1.5 crore, is essential for her to provide quality education and other essential care for their daughters, the woman argued.

She also told the counselor that she didn’t want to live with someone whom she didn’t love after years of marriage. So, she chose to leave her husband while ensuring she could take care of her daughters.

Well, now she’s without a cheating spouse and also richer!