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Real-life Nayak movie scene! Nepal PM Balendra Shah seen interacting with people without heavy security, Internet calls People Leader

Real-life Nayak movie scene! Nepal PM Balendra Shah seen interacting with people without heavy security, Internet calls ‘People Leader’

Nepal Prime Minister was spotted stepping out in public without any kind of security or officials.

Things in Nepal seem to have taken a significant turn since Balendra Shah, the parliamentary party leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Nepal. Well, the prevailing situation depicts nothing but feels like a movie scene from the movie Nayak, featuring Anil Kapoor. The 35-year-old former mayor is one of the youngest prime ministers Nepal has ever had. Since he took office, he has brought about a significant number of changes, including the removal of VIP culture.

Recently, the young Prime Minister was spotted stepping out in public without any kind of security or officials. In the viral video, Shah could be seen interacting with people and shaking hands with them. In one of the viral videos, Shah could be seen walking while shaking hands with a woman who was sitting in the e-rickshaw. As the video moves ahead, Shah could be seen interacting with more individuals.

WATCH | Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister, Balen Shah, was seen stepping out in public, interacting with people and shaking hands with them pic.twitter.com/qRM2HXPuWi — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 10, 2026

A popular figure among the younger generation, Shah’s entry into national politics on December 28 last year is believed to have contributed to a swing in votes for the RSP. The nearly four-year-old party ran its election campaign by declaring Shah as its prime ministerial candidate and secured a thumping victory in the March 5 parliamentary elections, winning 182 out of 275 seats in the House of Representatives.

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Shah defeated former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli by a wide margin of 49,614 votes, securing 68,348 votes against Oli’s 18,734 in Jhapa-5 in eastern Nepal. This marks the highest number of votes secured by any candidate in Nepal’s parliamentary elections since 1991.

Shah entered politics in 2022, when he ran for mayor of Kathmandu and won as an independent candidate.

Born on April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu into a Madhesi family that valued education and culture, Shah completed his bachelor’s degree in Kathmandu before pursuing a master’s degree in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in India.

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