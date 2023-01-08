Real Life Singham Busts Youths Who Were Misusing Official I Card | Watch Viral Video

The abuse of power must stop because the law is the same for every citizen.

Real Life Singham Busts Youths Who Were Using Official I Card | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Jaanta hai mera baap kaun hai (do you know who my father is)? Those from north India must have heard this “introductory warning” a lot of times. This is used mostly and mainly by the spoiled brats who just love to flaunt the status that they enjoy in society, courtesy, their fathers who might be either some tycoon or a government officer on a high post. Most of the time they get away or get preferential treatment. But sometimes, they bump into someone who goes by the book and is not at all impressed by this throwing of weight around.

A video of one such police officer is going viral who confronts two youths who flash an identity card issued by Haryana Prisons. It turns out that the card is issued to the father of one of the youths and he is a Superintendent of a prison. The cop calls the father and after giving his introduction tells him bluntly, “aap apna i-card aise use karne bachcho ko dete ho. Kya aap ko pata nahin jis jail ke ap superintendent ho usi jail ke qaidi bhi ho sakte ho (you give your i-card to kids to use it. Don’t you know that you could be the prisoner of the same jail of which you are the superintendent)?”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF SINGHAM COP WHO BUSTS TWO YOUTHS MISUSING PRISON IDENTITY CARD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

The cop here has been praised by the netizens for executing his duty diligently.