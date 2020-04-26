Having lost his multi-million-pound empire in the stock exchange crash of 1997, 76-year-old David Glasheen isolated himself on Restoration Island off the coast of north Australia, twenty three years ago. Worth a whopping $28.4 million once, the former millionare has now confined his life to a tiny island after moving there with a suitcase containing ‘three shirts, two pairs of shorts and swimmers, a decent torch, a couple of books, a jar of chilli powder, some toothpaste and my toothbrush’. Also Read - Watch: Another Day, Another 20-Minute Workout Session to Help You Balance Hormones, Blood Sugar Levels And Anxiety

Spilling some survival tips amid the COVID-19 lockdown, while living the real-life of Tom Hanks character from the movie Cast Away, the quirky hermit asserted in an interview with the Daily Mail, "It's like living in Jurassic Park". While the ocean contains all the protein he needs, he collects rainwater and also water that comes from a catchment in the hilly areas of the island, for drinking. The list of his essential items include fishing tackle, a cast net for catching bait, a flintstone for lighting a fire and a bush knife since his most basic needs are water and food.

Other essentials that make his isolation enjoyable include a solar-powered internet connection, a stockpile of good books and two mannequins, Miranda and Phyllis, for company. While David strives to find a “nice lady” through online dating, he has a collection of board games and has also built a well-stocked bar on the island for his guests with beer ready in a home brewing kit.

Though Resto is rid with coconuts, acidic beach almonds, bush cherries, native capers and wongai plums, David stocks up tinned and dried goods, picked up on an annual grocery shopping trip to Cairns using a small boat, soap, washing detergent, toothpaste and toilet paper.

Another tip that David gave was, “On occasions, you might need money. Silver coins are easy to store and they will probably appreciate in value, too.” For company, David relies on his dog, Zeddi and numerous animals on the island apart from his two “mannequin girlfriends”.

In his book, The Millionaire Castaway: The Incredible Story of How I Lost My Fortune but Found New Riches Living on a Deserted Island, that he published last July, David had written, “Resto had affirmed my commitment to finding a different way of life: one beyond the vicious cycle of pressure to earn enough money for a lifestyle by which other people measure your value and success. I couldn’t bear the thought of this place being a rich man’s playground. This short time on the island had convinced me that Resto was somewhere I could live in utter contentment. Spending the day fishing and the night yarning was my idea of bliss.”

David Glasheen first visited Restoration Island in the early 1990s with a former business associate and thought it was “love at first sight”. Leasing a portion of the island from the Australian Government for £13,000 a year on behalf of a consortium of businessmen, he developed fishing facilities and tourist accommodation on the island.

Handing out a tip for aspiring castaways, David shared, “Start learning about how to be independent and survive on very little. I grew up this way and I loved it. I read books and watched movies that covered survival topics. Just start by going camping. You will soon find out what you really need versus what you think you need. Life here is peaceful, safe and fulfilling.”