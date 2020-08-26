Days after a South Korean diplomat claimed that leader Kim Jong-Un was in a coma, North Korea has released new pictures of him, chairing a meeting. The state-controlled Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that the dictator had gathered the politburo to call for prevention efforts against coronavirus, and an impending typhoon. Also Read - Is Kim Jong Un Dead or Alive? Memes Flood Social Media As Rumours of His Death Gain Momentum

The meeting assessed “some defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus”, KCNA said in a statement, according to Reuters.

However, whether these photographs are new or old cannot be verified at this point in time.

The pictures come two days after Chang Song-min, ex-aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung, claimed that the 36-year-old has slipped into a coma and is preparing to hand over powers to his sister.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” Chang said.

He has also claimed that all photographs of Kim released by North Korea in recent months, in an attempt to quash rumours about Kim’s ill health, were fake.

Notably, the leader has been seen in public only a couple of times since reportedly undergoing heart surgery in April. The mystery and rumours around his death has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.