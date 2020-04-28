Virginia: In an attempt to clear misconceptions whether they were real, the Pentagon on Monday officially released three unclassified videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena”. Also Read - Watch: This 10-Minute Session Will Take Away Your Stress And Anxiety in a Snap

Notably, when these videos were previously leaked, many believed that they show alien unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," the statement said.

I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

As per reports, one of these videos show fast-moving oblong objects racing through the sky with a pilot, yelling, “Look at that thing, dude — it’s rotating!”

The two other videos are from 2015 which show strange objects moving very quickly, one racing above the water, another rotating in mid air as per a CBS News report.