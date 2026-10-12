Real Superhero: Watch forest guard save elephant herd from speeding train in Bengal – Here’s what happened

A West Bengal forest guard waved a red cloth to stop an oncoming train, allowing a herd of elephants to safely cross the tracks and preventing a deadly crash.

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Real Superhero: Watch forest guard save elephant herd from speeding train in Bengal – Here’s what happened | Image: X

Viral Video: A video of a forest guard has gone viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The forest official aggressively waved a red cloth to stop a train approaching on the track where a herd of elephants, including calves, was crossing. The video of the incident, which took place in West Bengal, was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The clip has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, with netizens praising the forest guard for his bravery in averting a potentially fatal collision.

What The Video Shows: How The Heroic Rescue Unfolded

In the 50-second video, forest staff member Akash Kerketta can be seen standing on the railway track, aggressively waving a red cloth to stop the speedy Sikkim Mahananda Express, travelling along the Bagdogra-Naxalbari route. Kerketta continues to wave the cloth to alert the loco pilot to the elephants’ presence. The loco pilot spotted the forest official and stopped the train.

As the video progresses, the elephant herd can be seen crossing the railway tracks safely.

The video was shared by IFD officer Kaswan on X, praising the heroic action of the forest guard. He thanked the team for their work behind the scenes to protect wildlife.

“This is how heroes look like in real life,” he wrote.

Watch The Viral Video Here

This is how heroes look like in real life. See how Akash Kerketta, a forest staff of Kurseong division averted a major accident. Sikkim Mahananda train was coming on Bagdogra-Naxalbari Route.

Due to timely intervention of forest staff and train pilots elephant herd was saved. https://t.co/LFhQY9QR8p — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2026

The video has gone viral on the internet, and the 50-second clip has garnered over 30,000 views, thanking Kerketta for his dedication. Netizens also praised the loco pilot responding promptly to the warning.

Why Railway Corridors Pose a Threat to Elephant Herds

It is to be noted that elephants are specially vulnerable to train collisions when railway tracks pass by forest corridors and the wildlife’s traditional routes. Several elephants have lost their lives over the years due to collisions. Authorities are now exploring ways to spot and identify the danger zones where loco pilots pay special attention before animals reach the tracks.

The Railways have taken several measures to safeguard the wildlife near railway tracks, such as implementing AI-based monitoring, identifying vulnerable railway stretches, installing early-warning systems and training loco pilots to pay special attention to vulnerable areas to avert potential accidents.