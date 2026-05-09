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Reality is different: Woman shares high cost of travelling to US as uber ride costs Rs 6300; internet reacts | Watch

‘Reality is different’: Woman shares high cost of travelling to US as uber ride costs Rs 6300; internet reacts | Watch

An Indian influencer’s viral US video explaining high expenses in the country, like a Rs 6,300 Uber ride and a Rs 5,300 dosa bill, has sparked debate online. Scroll down for details.

(Image: videograb from Instagram/byaakriti)

Viral News: As many people dream of travelling the world, an Indian woman’s video concerning the same has gone viral on Instagram. She explains the high cost of travelling in the United States. The name of the influencer is Askriti Pandey, who narrates her experience of arriving in the US. She emphasised the difficulty of having to spend in dollars while also mentally attempting to convert the expenses into Indian rupees. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral video features Aakriti saying that she had spent almost Rs 6,300 (USD 67) for an Uber ride and Rs 5,300 (USD 57) for 3 dosas. She also mentioned that the options of public transport were limited, which leads to making cabs an extremely expensive alternative for travellers. Furthermore, she joked about the prices of coffee, stating that even a basic coffee in the US feels more expensive than the one served in cafes in India.

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Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakriti Pandey (@byaakriti)

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The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Earning in INR spending is… and converting every meal and cab ride. Does it happen with you guys too? The big American dream?!! Ahh it’s soon time to look for jobs for me. Is it just me who has general money anxiety these days? But who am I to complain?”

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “That’s the sad reality of the rupee at the moment. Thanks for highlighting it. Indians who dream of travelling the world should know that travelling abroad can seriously burn a hole in your pocket. Don’t just go by those Instagram perfect reels, the reality is very different,” and another wrote, “Likewise I feel the same when I visit restaurants in Mumbai..charging me 1000 rs or more for 3 benne dosas…I don’t know how people are eating out in tier 1 cities in India anymore.”

The third comment read, “As a person who travelled only 2 countries and planning a third one I can totally relate. Even if someone is travelling for the first time they will start understanding this feeling as soon as they land in another country.”

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