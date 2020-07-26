Ahead of Bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple over the demolished Babri Masjid, BJP leaders have been garnering major embarrassment for the Narendra Modi government with illogical and unverified claims to cure or end COVID-19 with Pragya Thakur and her ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recitation being the latest. While the groundbreaking ceremony is slated to take place on August 5, the BJP MP tweeted how reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day from July 25 to August 5 can end the pandemic. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border News: Can You Enter UP From Delhi After August 1? Here’s All You Need to Know

After cow urine, Gangajal and Bhabhi ji papad, BJP has another ridiculous cure to rid the world of coronavirus. Taking to her Twitter handle, Pragya shared a video and tweeted, “Come, let all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ‘aarti’ to Ram at home (sic)” Also Read - 'Don't Hide Symptoms, Get Tested Immediately', Says MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, COVID Positive | Watch

In the video that she shared, Pragya said, “Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Hanuman) will end on August 5, when ‘bhoomi pujan’ for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali. When people… Hindus from across the country recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus…This is your prayer to Ram.”

Giving enough fooder to netizens to double down with laughter, Pragya’s tweet gripped the Internet in a meme fest instantly. While one hilariously asked, “Has her cow urine therapy failed?”, another tweeted, “Time for Shivraj Singh ji to recite it frequently.”

At a time when women leaders like New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden have rid their country of the novel coronavirus, the mantras of BJP leaders have only landed them on the wrong side of the trolls and made a joke of themselves.